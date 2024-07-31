Watch CBS News
Police launch investigation into 6-year-old's death in Metro Detroit; 2 people arrested

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old died on Tuesday in Madison Heights. 

Madison Heights police and fire were called to a home in the 25000 block of Dequindre at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say the child was not breathing and had several physical injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police did not release the names of the two people who were arrested.

"This is a tragic incident, and the Madison Heights Police Department will work to bring justice on behalf of this juvenile victim," police said in a news release.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lt. Koehler at 248-837-2732 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

