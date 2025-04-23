Michigan Catholics travel to Rome to pay respects to Pope Francis

The world continues to mourn the loss of Pope Francis, including Catholics in Michigan.

Michiganders, including a group of students and their teachers from Metro Detroit, joined tens of thousands of people from around the world at the Vatican on Saturday to pay their respects to the pope before he is laid to rest.

"We knew he was sick, you know. We prayed and hoped we would get to see him (alive)," said Anna Fedor, who is with a group of students from Gabriel Richard Catholic Church in Riverview, Michigan. "We didn't get to see him, but we could feel him."

This is Fedor's 11th trip to Rome. She's been lucky enough to see Pope Francis twice, but she's never seen crowds as big as the one currently in Rome.

"I saw Pope Francis at an outdoor blessing. I got to see Pope Francis in Mexico City with two of my best friends," Fedor said. "What a testimony to a man's life who was so kind. You know, people that aren't just Catholic have a deep respect for Pope Francis over here."

Fedor and her students are headed back to Michigan on Friday before the Pope's funeral.

"To be here during these historical times, and to see the room, just to see the Sistine Chapel, is amazing," Fedor said.