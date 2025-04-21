Detroit archbishop, Michigan Catholics share sorrow, prayers at death of Pope Francis

Catholics from across Michigan and state officials have been sharing their memories and prayers in response to the announcement that Pope Francis died Monday morning.

Some of the remarks quote from Catholic prayers that are traditionally recited in memory of those who have died.

Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger, who was recently appointed by Pope Francis to lead the Archdiocese of Detroit, was among those issuing public remarks. The archdiocese is Michigan's largest Catholic diocese with more than 200 parishes and affiliated schools in Lapeer, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair and Wayne counties. The Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament is the home church for the archdiocese.

A press conference is expected Monday evening, followed by a Mass in Pope Francis' memory at 7 p.m. Monday at the cathedral in Detroit.

Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger of the Detroit Archdiocese

"It is with immense sadness that I share with the faithful of the Archdiocese of Detroit that our beloved Holy Father, Pope Francis, has died," Weisenburger said. "My heart is heavy as our world has lost a powerful, prophetic, and loving voice. However, I also rejoice in what I pray will be a blessed reward of joy beyond all understanding for a truly great and loving Universal Shepherd."

He then shared reflections on the choice of Francis for the name of the recently deceased pontiff, whose given name was Jorge Mario Bergoglio, and how the pope looked to the inspiration of St. Francis.

'Our Holy Father once said, "Some people want to know why I wished to be called Francis. For me, Francis of Assisi is the man of poverty, the man of peace, the man who loves and protects creation.' While it is impossible to measure Pope Francis' impact on our Church and world, I believe the three aspects he referenced will be a lasting influence," Weisenburger said.

"First, Pope Francis was a man of poverty, most especially in the sense of detachment from the created things of this world and simplicity of life. In this way he was a profound witness to how one can overcome the temptation to possessions, power, and control—the empty and life-defeating values of secularism. Second, the extent to which the Holy Father was a man of peace is found in his constant call for the end of all violence and war. As an icon of Christ Himself, the Holy Father's deepest wounds were revealed in the world's violence, death, and destruction, all of which he cried out against. His clarion call for peace was truly an echo of Christ's own. And finally, as a man who loved and protected creation, he revealed how authentic disciples view the created world and the gifts it holds for us.

"Reaching deeply into Scripture, Pope Francis reminded us that we are stewards and caretakers of creation, not owners who can recklessly destroy what has been lovingly placed in our hands. Indeed, this is an area where his prophetic words and example have spoken to the hearts of the world's youth.

"One final quote from our Holy Father upon which the faithful might wish to reflect is simply: 'A little mercy makes the world less cold and more just.'

"I kindly ask all the faithful either to pray one rosary for the gentle repose of the soul of our Holy Father or to participate in a memorial Mass for Pope Francis. Let our prayers for him be a part of his great journey into the heart of all Love. I also kindly ask the faithful to prayerfully remember the Cardinals of the Church, asking God that a new Successor of St. Peter will quickly be elected.

"Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."

Bishop Earl Boyea of the Lansing Diocese

Bishop Earl Boyea of Lansing has given the following statement:

"My sisters and brothers in the Lord,

"When he took the name of Francis in 2013, Cardinal Bergoglio surprised many. While Saint Francis of Assisi is admired by nearly the entire world and most people are aware of his incredible witness to Christ, very few seek even to dare to imitate him. Yet, Pope Francis has greatly succeeded in his intense devotion to the poor and marginalized to which Saint Francis dedicated much of his life.

"Those who are easily forgotten or ignored, Pope Francis has consistently placed before our eyes and hearts, challenging each of us to stretch and even break the boundaries we often set to our charity.

"Saint Francis of Assisi penned a poem near the end of his life, the Canticle of the Sun. Pope Francis has similarly seen in the faces of all those in need as well as the elements of nature itself as brothers and sisters. It is certain that Pope Francis has now hailed the end with these words of his model: 'Welcome, my sister death."'

"May Pope Francis rest in peace and may his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace."

Bishop David Walkowiak of the Grand Rapids Diocese

Bishop David Walkowiak of the Grand Rapids Diocese issued the following statement:

"We are saddened by the death of our Holy Father, yet it is fitting that his passing from this life occurred in the Jubilee Year of Hope, which he inaugurated. For our hope in eternal life springs from our faith in the risen Lord.

"Pope Francis sought to break down barriers and draw people into an encounter with Christ in the Catholic Church. Like Jesus, he served those whom the world often considered outcasts. He challenged priests to be shepherds with the 'smell of the sheep,' and constantly reminded us of the dignity of the unborn, migrants and refugees, and prisoners. He was a man of action, ministering to the homeless in Rome, visiting refugee camps, and washing the feet of prisoners. His pastoral heart, use of relatable language, and witness to serving people on the margins stand as an example for all people.

"It is a privilege to be among the first bishops appointed by Pope Francis during his pontificate. His leadership and witness have shaped my episcopal priorities and ministry over these past 11 years.

"May Pope Francis now rest in eternal peace. Please join me in praying for the repose of his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace. Amen."

U.S. Senator Gary Peters of Michigan

U.S. Senator Gary Peters of Michigan issued the following statement:

"I join the world in mourning the loss of Pope Francis today. He led with compassion and advocated for the most vulnerable among us. His message of peace and love for all people will live on and continue to inspire hope for a brighter future."

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Michigan District 6

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell from Michigan District 6 gave the following statement:

"The world has lost a leader who gave so many of us hope. Pope Francis was widely respected for his compassion, realness, and inspiration, which made him a global figure of belief, faith, optimism, and social justice. He had a remarkable ability to connect with people on a personal level and advocate for the marginalized, inspiring action on issues like poverty, inequality, and environmental protection. His genuine humility and open-mindedness resonated with a broad audience, making him a symbol of faith and social change.

"Pope Francis consistently demonstrated a deep empathy for the suffering of others, particularly the poor and marginalized. He has called for the Church to be a home of mercy and to go out to meet the needs of those on the margins. He taught all of us how important forgiveness and understanding is. He had an authentic and relatable demeanor, where he often spoke directly to the needs and concerns of ordinary people. He avoided excessive formality and embraced a more down-to-earth approach, making him accessible to a wider audience. I loved him for this.

"Pope Francis's leadership has inspired people across the globe to embrace a more just and compassionate world. His message of hope and his commitment to social change have encouraged individuals and communities to take action and make a difference in their own lives.

Meeting him in 2015 when he spoke to Congress is a memory that I hold in my heart. His words and teachings reinforce the responsibility I have to the people I represent. May he rest in peace."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued the following statement:

"Pope Francis was an inspiration to countless Michiganders and people around the world. He led with grace, compassion, and humility. He fought against poverty and called for action on climate change, economic injustice, and peace. He reminded us that the true measure of one's devotion to God comes in one's devotion to others. Pope Francis was a leader who called on all of us to live up to our better selves. As we celebrate his life and mourn his death, let us live by the values he believed in-love, mercy, and compassion for all."

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist has issued the following statement:

"Pope Francis was a compassionate leader who fought for forgotten communities and made a difference for people all over the world. He will be greatly missed by so many Michiganders. Let us celebrate and build on Pope Francis' legacy by pledging to follow in his footsteps and work together to build a brighter future for the state we love."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement:

"Pope Francis was a once-in-a generation leader whose humility, compassion, and thoughtfulness impacted people from all religious backgrounds and walks of life.

His legacy reminds us that it is important to care for the poor and marginalized, and that, in times of strife and uncertainty, we too can exercise grace and understanding. In the words of Pope Francis, 'A little bit of mercy makes the world less cold and more just.' May his memory be a blessing."

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter issued the following statement:

"Pope Francis' compassionate and humble leadership transcended the Catholic Church. He opened his heart and our minds to new ideas and marginalized communities and was a welcome voice of change and inclusion for the Church and the world. His vision will stand as an enduring legacy and will be sorely missed."

St. Mary Catholic Central High School in Monroe

St. Mary Catholic Central High School in Monroe County posted the following on social media:

"With reverent sorrow, we join the global Church in mourning the passing of Pope Francis. A humble servant of Christ and a voice for peace, compassion, and mercy, he led with courage and love.

"Let us hold him in prayer and give thanks for a life faithfully devoted to serving Christ and His Church.

"Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."

St. Patrick Catholic School in Carleton

St. Patrick Catholic School, an elementary school in Monroe County, posted the following on social media:

"Well done, good and faithful servant." -Matthew 25:23

"Pope Francis now rests in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord; and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen."