Michigan cannabis company recalls several vapes over MCT oil

A Michigan-based cannabis company is recalling several flavored vape products because they contain an oil that should not be consumed.

Sky Cannabis LLC and the Cannabis Regulatory Agency are voluntarily recalling various flavors of Motor City Cannacarts and RIPZ vape cartridges.

The products are being recalled because they contain medium-chain triglyceride oil — fat molecules typically found in coconut and palm kernel oils.

MCTs can be used as a type of fat source for someone who may otherwise tolerate other types of fats.

The products being voluntarily recalled include:

• Motor City Cannacarts - Georgia Pie

• Motor City Cannacarts - Confetti Cake

• RIPZ - Peach Cobbler

• RIPZ - Wedding Cake

• RIPZ - Ice Cream Man

• RIPZ - Tropic Thunder

Customers who bought these flavors after Nov. 1, 2024, are encouraged to check the Metrc Tag number on the package and compare it to the Metrc Tag numbers on the Cannabis Regulatory Agency website. If you purchased a recalled vape, you're asked to return it to the store where you bought it for proper disposal.

Anyone who has experienced an adverse reaction should file a report with the Cannabis Regulatory Agency or call 517-284-8599.