Michigan business owner reacts to Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's tariffs

The Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a major defeat on Friday, striking down most of President Trump's sweeping tariffs.

The high court ruled that the president does not have the authority to impose tariffs under a 1977 emergency powers law he used to levy taxes on nearly all U.S. global trading partners. Mr. Trump said the court's decision was "deeply disappointing," and announced he will impose a 10% global tariff.

He also criticized the six Supreme Court justices who struck down his sweeping tariff policy, including two justices he nominated during his first term.

"I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what's right for our country," he said.

Meanwhile, some Michigan businesses, including one that has a lawsuit against the president, approved of the court's decision.

"It's a sigh of relief, not only for myself but for the American consumer, for the American businesses," said Mike Musheinesh, CEO of auto parts company Detroit Axle.

Musheinesh said the Supreme Court's decision could result in millions of dollars returning to his Michigan-based business, and a win for all consumers who were paying higher prices because of these tariffs.

"[In] 2025, we had an increase in revenue by 35% and a drop in profitability by 80% just to put everything in context because the consumer could not eat the whole increase, so we had to cause we're in this together," Musheinesh told CBS News Detroit.

Musheinesh said that Friday's ruling also opens the door for his company's separate lawsuit against the Trump administration to move forward.

"So everyone knows our legal system still works, and our constitution still takes the precedent over any sitting president," he said.

Former Ford engineer Don Ufford, who is now running for Michigan's 11th congressional district as a Democrat, said it's wrong that Congress hasn't stood up to Mr. Trump, especially because the constitution explicitly grants Congress authority to regulate trade and impose tariffs.

"Thank goodness somebody finally stood up against Trump. You know, there was a promise it was going to help, but you know what happened, people are now paying on average $1,000 more than they were last year," said Ufford.

The Supreme Court did not address whether, or how, companies that collectively paid billions in tariffs can get their money refunded. Mr. Trump said it could take years to litigate any refunds.