Michigan bus driver, students injured after vehicle hydroplaned, crashed into semi-truck

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan school bus carrying 11 special needs students hydroplaned and crashed into a semi-truck Wednesday morning, officials said.

At about 9:30 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers and Blackman Township officers responded to westbound I-94 near US-127 after receiving a report of a crash that involved a Jackson County Intermediate School bus.

Authorities discovered the bus hydroplaned and lost control before crashing into a semi-truck. The semi-truck then hit the median wall, and the school bus rolled on its side.

There was an attendant and 11 special needs students on the bus with the driver, state police said.

State police say the bus driver and three students were injured and taken to a local hospital.

The Michigan State Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will inspect the bus and the semi-truck on Thursday. The wet road and speed both seemed to be factors in the crash, according to state police.

The investigation is ongoing.