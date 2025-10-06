New Michigan budget includes $35 million to services for domestic violence victims

Metro Detroit organizations providing support for survivors of domestic violence are doubling down on their concerns about the Michigan state budget.

Less than a month ago, one organization, First Step in Wayne County, worried that a proposed budget cut would have reduced state funding for victim services by $4 million. Groups like First Step say they hoped to see $75 million allocated toward victim services in the budget proposal passed through the House, roughly $45 million more than they worked with in 2025.

Instead, the state would receive a recurring $30 million plus an extra $5 million that is good for one year. However, First Step's interim executive director, Jeni Hooper, said the amount is small.

"With VOCA consistently decreasing. So if our budget here is staying the same, and if the federal budget and allocations are decreasing, there isn't anything else making that up," Hooper said.

Even though the state budget isn't cutting victim services dollars, Hooper says federal Victims of Crime Act funding is expected to take a 40% hit.

"What does that look like going forward for our sister agencies that rely a little more on state and federal grants a little more than we do? There's just unknowns," she said.

State Rep. Stephanie Young, D-Detroit, says it was important for her to fight for the extra $5 million.

"I am somebody who grew up in a household with domestic violence, so I'm always going to be someone on the front lines fighting to make certain people understand there are options for support," Young said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to state Republicans for comment on the budget and is waiting to hear back.

Hooper said another silver lining in the budget was $1 million to reimburse police departments for serving personal protection orders.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.