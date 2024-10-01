Bow hunting season in Michigan begins on Tuesday. What to know

(CBS DETROIT) - Bow hunting season in Michigan begins on Tuesday.

This period is exclusive to bow hunting, which means firearms are not allowed. Hunters must purchase a base license before getting started — prices range from $6 to $151, depending on how many deer they intend to hunt.

"About 300,000 deer hunters participate in archery season across the last 30 years or so. So a lot of lot of folks looking forward to getting out there," said Chad Fedewa, the acting deer specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. "Our archery season is open on public and private lands, um, that are open to hunting."

Fedewa says there are local regulations hunters will need to obey.

"If you're in an area that might be highly populated, you may want to check with your local town or municipality to see if hunting is allowed on private or public properties," he said.

Fedewa says it's important to remember the safety checks.

"With archery hunting, typically people are hunting from an elevated platform or a tree stand. So, certainly being mindful and using a safety harness. Being safe, climbing up and down, making sure you have good contacts, good footholds, and handholds as you're climbing up and down, making sure you're using a crossbow, making sure it's not loaded," he said.

Bow hunting season runs through Nov. 14, and regular firearm hunting season runs from Nov. 15-30.