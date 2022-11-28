Michigan Board of State Canvassers certifies 2022 midterm election results

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Board of State Canvassers unanimously approved results from the 2022 midterm election.

The board held a meeting Monday morning, certifying the reelection of Democratic incumbents Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

"Thank you to the thousands of clerks, poll workers & the hardworking team at Bureau of Elections who ensured this election was secure, safe & free. Democracy has prevailed," Benson said in a tweet.

Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo, who lost to Benson by 14 percentage points, pushed for the board not to certify the election, alleging misconduct.

A spokesperson with Michigan State Police told the Detroit Free Press that one person was escorted out after warnings from officers for disruption. The incident led to a brief recess.

A day after the election, Benson said the election was expected to break the record for the largest in Michigan's midterm history. She said more than 4.3 million Michiganders voted, with 1.8 million voting absentee.

The state board is comprised of two Republicans and two Democrats.