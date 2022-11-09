Benson: Voter turnout at Tuesday's election breaks record in Michigan's midterm history

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference Wednesday, saying voter turnout from Tuesday's election is expected to break the record for the largest in Michigan's midterm election history.

Benson said more than 4.3 million Michiganders voted, with 1.8 million voting absentee.

"I'm confident that as we go through the process when the unofficial are finalized, they will reflect that this election was the highest turnout midterm election in Michigan's history," she said. "Thousands of Republican, Democrat and Independent election clerks and workers securely checked and counted ballots all through the day and night yesterday to provide Michigan voters with their unofficial election results far more quickly than we anticipated, largely because the process was smooth and absent of any significant disruptions."

Benson in addition to the voter turnout, another significant mark of a smooth election is when a losing candidate graciously concedes defeat, which several have.

"I want to emphasize how the fact that we're seeing candidates who previously denied the accurate results of the 2020 election now graciously conceding defeat in their own high-profile races, underscores that we've truly succeeded in running a smooth and successful election," she said.

Benson, who was reelected, ran against Republican challenger Kristina Karamo. Unofficial results show Benson defeated Karamo by 14%.

Karamo has not yet conceded as of Wednesday morning.

Benson said clerks will be canvassing the results, which will then be turned over to the county boards of canvassers before it goes to the state for certification.

Post-election audits will also be completed to affirm accuracy.