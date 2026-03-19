Michigan bill intending to ban kratom passes House, goes to Senate

Legislation intended to prohibit the sale or distribution of a substance called kratom in Michigan has passed the House and now goes to the Senate for consideration.

House Bill 5537 would prohibit a person from growing, selling or distributing kratom or a synthetic variant of the substance. A violation would be a misdemeanor, with penalties varying depending on the activity and whether an individual aged 17 or younger was involved.

"What we are experiencing with kratom is a crisis," said the lead sponsor, Rep. Cam Cavitt (R-Cheboygan). "These products are being marketed towards our kids, and many parents aren't even aware that it's happening. Our children are being poisoned by products that they can easily purchase at gas stations."

The substance is an herbal extract from a tree native to Southeast Asia. While it is not federally regulated, kratom is prohibited in some states and regulated in others.

According to the Department of Justice, kratom can cause "psychotic symptoms, and psychological and physiological dependence." The FDA has not approved kratom for any medical use, and it is listed as a "drug and chemical of concern."

"We need to get kratom off our streets. People are losing their lives, and as lawmakers, we have a very clear responsibility to act. We can't afford to let this problem get any worse," Cavitt said.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 24, 2026.