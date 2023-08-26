Michigan-based theater offering $4 movies for National Cinema Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Grab your popcorn and get ready for your close-up! Emagine Theaters, a company with roots firmly planted in Michigan, is rolling out the red carpet for National Cinema Day.

On this special occasion, Emagine offers movie tickets for just $4, regardless of film or format, and complements the deal with equally tantalizing $4 concession specials.

But this isn't just about affordability; it's about Emagine's commitment to both its community and the local film industry.



A Michigan Gem Goes National

Emagine Theaters, founded in Michigan, has a longstanding mission to make the movie-going experience accessible and enjoyable for all. With National Cinema Day, they're taking affordability to new heights, ensuring that a trip to the movies doesn't break the bank.



More than Just Movies

Emagine's commitment to its community extends beyond discounted tickets and snacks. They're dedicated to giving back to the Michigan community that nurtured their roots.

Not only are they offering affordable entertainment, but they're also providing Michigan-based filmmakers with a platform to showcase their creations.

Emagine recognizes that local talent deserves a spotlight and is happy to provide it.

A Loved Experience Goes Beyond Borders

Emagine's dedication to creating the best possible movie experience has struck a chord with audiences.

It's not just Michiganders who adore their theaters; they've expanded their presence to other states, bringing their unique blend of top-notch cinematic experiences and community support to a broader audience.

Emagine now has theaters in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.



Emagine Theaters: Celebrating Local Impact

As National Cinema Day approaches, Emagine Theaters is a shining example of a company that not only offers affordable entertainment but also plays an active role in its community.

Whether you're a film enthusiast, a local filmmaker, or just someone looking for an affordable night out at the movies, Emagine has something special in store for you.

They're not just a theater chain; they're a beacon of community engagement and a testament to the power of cinema to bring people together.

So, mark your calendars for National Cinema Day and join Emagine Theaters in celebrating the magic of movies and their commitment to local impact.