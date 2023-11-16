Watch CBS News
Michigan-based boot company Wolverine partners with Metallica foundation to create limited-edition sneakers

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A boot company that has been based in Michigan for 140 years partnered with Metallica's foundation to create a limited-edition sneaker, with half of the proceeds being donated to support workforce education. 

Wolverine and Metallica's "All Within My Hands" nonprofit created a high-top sneaker that includes debossed artwork from Brandon Heart, who is Metallica's collaborator and artist, according to a release from the boot company.

untitled-design-2023-11-16t141810-906.png
Wolverine and Metallica Scholars teamed up to create a limited-edition sneaker, and 50% of the proceeds will be donated to support workforce education.  Wolverine

The shoe features a "Wolverine x Metallica Scholars" woven label on the tongue, with a premium leather upper. In addition, each pair of sneakers is leather-lined to provide additional comfort and to help people break them in more easily. 

These limited-edition sneakers will retail for $160, and 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Metallica Scholars, part of the band's foundation that focuses on workforce education. 

"Wolverine is dedicated to supporting the next generation of skilled trades workers and closing the skilled trades gap," said Scott Schoessel, VP of Global Marketing for Wolverine. "The ongoing partnership with Metallica Scholars is a key component of that mission. This new collection embodies our partnership and purpose, and are the perfect blend of heavy metal, quality, and
purpose."  

In addition to the sneakers, the collection includes a jacket, a trucker hat and more! To see the entire collection, visit here

Wolverine also partnered with Metallica on merchandise for their recent world tour, and all proceeds from the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars items go to the foundation's workforce education initiative. 

Over the last five years, Wolverine has donated almost $2 million to organizations that support skilled trades, and since 2019, the boot company has donated $750,000 to All Within My Hands. 

For more information, visit here

First published on November 16, 2023 / 2:28 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

