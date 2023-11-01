Metallica's James Hetfield to hold book signing at Third Man Records in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - While James Hetfield is in Detroit for the Metallica concerts at Ford Field, he will also be making a stop at Third Man Records.

Hetfield will be at the record store in Detroit's Cass Corridor to sign autographs during a book signing event.

The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 11, and the record store says people can begin lining up at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $110 and each ticket admits two people into the event and comes with one book.

The book titled "Messangers: The Guitars of James Hetfield," shares information about his guitars and the significance of each with stories from his personal life and his career.

The book is scheduled to be released on Nov. 21.

Metallica will play two shows at Ford Field next weekend, one on Friday, Nov. 10, and another on Sunday, Nov. 12. The band announced the tour last year and said that the set lists and opening acts will be different for each night.

For more information about the Detroit concert dates, visit here.