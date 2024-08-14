"Auto Workers for Trump 2024" ramps up counter-movement after UAW endorses Harris

UAW launches outreach program ahead of election as "Auto Workers for Trump 2024" movement ramps up

UAW launches outreach program ahead of election as "Auto Workers for Trump 2024" movement ramps up

(CBS DETROIT) — The United Auto Workers union announced it is launching an outreach program ahead of the November election following its endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and Harris' campaign stop with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The union hosted a call Wednesday, during which members will hear what's at stake in November, the union's key issues, and how they're looking to win against the so-called "billionaire class."

The UAW is calling this its most ambitious political program in decades to elect Harris as the next president.

But on the flip side, there's "Auto Workers for Trump 2024."

Chris McKnight/CBS Detroit

"The truckers that are driving by us, they're either UAW members or Teamsters members. We're getting horn honks, thumbs up, and fist pumps because their jobs are on the line, and they know it," Brian Pannebecker, founder of "Auto Workers for Trump 2024."

Pannebecker, a longtime auto worker, is spearheading the movement of UAW members and retirees who back former president Donald Trump and feel union leadership is out of touch with the rank-and-file.

"The only contentiousness inside on the plant floor is between the union officials and people who visibly support Donald Trump," Pannebecker said.

"Auto Workers for Trump 2024" gathered Wednesday afternoon outside the Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit.

"For auto workers, I think it would mean more job security," said Terra Johnson, one of the participants.

"So, when Trump was in office, I had the best year of my life–business-wise, I actually opened my business in 2020. Currently, I'm struggling to find any work, said participant Brandon Dilucente.

The group says a second Trump administration promises a return to policies that they believe would benefit the auto industry, including lower gas prices and the removal of a mandate requiring more than half of U.S. vehicle sales to be electric by 2032.

"Well, that's only eight years away. That's insanity. People do not want them. And I could take you on a tour around Detroit, right here, where we're standing. Matter of fact, there's a lot full of electric vehicles right there. They're sitting there because nobody wants to buy 'em," Pannebecker said.

But UAW President Shawn Fain thinks putting Trump back in the Oval Office would undo all the progress they've made so far.

"All they care about is their billionaire buddies and taking more wealth, and so this is a 'which side are you on' election, and that's why working-class people will vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they're one of us," Fain said in an interview Tuesday with CBS News' Robert Costa.

However, one retiree out at Wednesday's rally feels the UAW shouldn't even be involved in politics

"I understand you're paying for representation. I accepted that as a union member, but I didn't accept the fact that they were spending my union dollars for their promotion of political candidates," said Dan Acciacca.

Pannebecker told CBS News Detroit they plan to host "Auto Workers for Trump 2024" rallies at Big Three facilities around the metro area every week through Election Day.