UAW launches outreach program ahead of election as "Auto Workers for Trump 2024" movement ramps up The United Auto Workers union hosted a call Wednesday, during which members will hear what's at stake in November, the union's key issues, and how they're looking to win against the so-called "billionaire class." The UAW is calling this its most ambitious political program in decades to elect Harris as the next president. But on the flip side, there's "Auto Workers for Trump 2024."