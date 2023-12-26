AG Dana Nessel reminds Michigan residents they have access to free weekly credit reports

(CBS DETROIT) - As Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wraps up her holiday consumer scam campaign, she reminds Michiganders that they can access free weekly credit reports.

The program for free credit reports was launched in 2020 after the pandemic affected many residents' finances, and it became a permanent program earlier this year.

Residents can get free reports from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

"While the Holidays are known as the 'Season of Giving,' that doesn't stop bad actors from attempting to steal your identity," said Nessel. "I encourage every Michigan resident to take advantage of the free weekly credit report program. Staying alert is the best way to protect yourself so that you can take action quickly when fraud is suspected."

The free reports can be accessed on the Annual Credit Report's website, the only official website for free credit reports authorized by federal law. Residents should be cautious when using other websites to get free reports.

For more scam alerts and to see more on Nessel's holiday consumer protection campaign, visit here.