Michigan moves up to No. 10 in week 6 of The Associated Press college football poll

The Michigan Wolverines moved up two spots to No. 10 in week 6 of The Associated Press College football poll.

The small jump comes after the Wolverines 27-24 victory over Minnesota for the Little Brown Jug. Running back Kalel Mullings rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's victory.

The Wolverines are also ranked No. 10 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Up next, Michigan will head to Seattle for their first road game of the season, taking on the Washington Huskies Saturday, Oct. 5.

Alabama returned to No. 1 in poll for the first time in two years on Sunday following its dizzying victory over Georgia, making this 16 of 17 seasons the Crimson Tide has held the top spot at some point.

UNLV, unbeaten through four games for the first time in its Division I history, cracked the rankings for the first time ever just days after losing its starting quarterback over a NIL dispute. The Rebels are tied for No. 25 with Texas A&M.

Alabama received 40 of 63 first-place votes and leapfrogged three teams to take over No. 1 from Texas, which tussled with Mississippi State deep into the second half as a five-touchdown favorite and slipped to No. 2. The Longhorns got 19 first-place votes, well off last week's 44.

Ohio State remained No. 3 with four first-place votes. Tennessee, which had an open date, moved up a spot to fourth. Georgia, whose only three losses since 2021 have come to Alabama, dropped to No. 5.

Mississippi and Utah took the biggest falls. The Rebels, upset by Kentucky at home, dropped from No. 6 to No. 12. The Utes, who lost to Arizona at home, went from No. 10 to No. 18.

Alabama, which is No. 1 for the first time under coach Kalen DeBoer, has posted back-to-back impressive wins with Heisman Trophy front-runner Jalen Milroe and freshman phenom receiver Ryan Williams leading the way.

The Tide won 42-10 on the road against Wisconsin two weeks ago and prevailed 41-34 against Georgia on Saturday night after squandering a 28-point first-half lead.

The Tide are No. 1 for the 141st time, most of any team since the AP rankings began in 1936, and for the 105th time since 2009 when Nick Saban won the first of his six national championships at 'Bama.