Michigan elected officials respond after federal agents fatally shoot another Minneapolis resident

Elected officials who represent Michigan are reacting to the fatal shooting Saturday morning by federal agents in south Minneapolis. The incident comes less than three weeks after a U.S. Immigration and Enforcement officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in the same city.

The person killed on Saturday has been identified as 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said he was believed to be a Minneapolis resident. He had no criminal record.

Two Department of Homeland Security officials told CBS News the man had a firearm and two magazines. According to O'Hara, authorities believe he was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that the agents fired "defensive shots" after the man "approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun."

McLaughlin added that federal law enforcement tried to disarm him but the person "violently resisted."

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. CT.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a social media post on Saturday afternoon, "We are witnessing unacceptable violations of Americans' safety, rights, and freedoms. No one should accept this. The violence must stop. Michiganders stand with Minnesotans as they exercise their First Amendment right to protest and make their voices heard peacefully."

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Michigan's 11th Congressional District, said in a social media post of her own that ICE is "out of control."

"These violent and untrained officers must listen to local officials and leave Minneapolis immediately. Their actions are making people less safe every day," Stevens said. "The repeated shootings and the routine use of violence against civilians are flat-out wrong and against everything this country stands for. We need real accountability, now."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat who represents Michigan's 12th Congressional District, criticized U.S. House members who "voted to fund" what she called, without expanding, a "killing mob."

Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten of Michigan's 3rd Congressional District said she's "outraged" by the shooting and called for a "thorough, independent investigation."

"Our communities deserve public safety and accountability — not a militarized presence that escalates fear, trauma, and loss of life," Scholten said.

President Trump posted about the shooting on Truth Social Saturday afternoon. He posted a photo of the man's gun, saying it was loaded and "ready to go."

"What is that all about?" Mr. Trump said in this post. "Where are the local Police? Why weren't they allowed to protect ICE Officers?"

The president added that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are "inciting Insurrection."

Walz said in a news conference on Saturday afternoon called on the Trump administration to pull ICE agents from Minneapolis.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to several members of the Michigan Republican Party for comment.