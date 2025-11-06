Michael Bouchard announces candidacy for Michigan's 10th Congressional district

Michael Bouchard, the son of Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, has announced his candidacy for Michigan's 10th Congressional District.

He is one of several candidates who recently announced their intentions to run for Congress in the 2026 election cycle. Republican John James of Shelby Township currently holds Michigan's 10th Congressional seat, which includes several Metro Detroit communities such as Sterling Heights, Clinton Township and Warren. James previously announced his plans to run for Michigan governor in 2026.

The younger Bouchard is an Army captain and paratrooper who has served nearly 10 years in the military, including nine months deployed to Iraq.

"My family taught me that service isn't a slogan, it's a duty," Bouchard said. "I've worn the uniform of our nation and faced America's enemies abroad. Now I'm ready to fight for our people here at home — to keep our families safe, our jobs local, and help make our country strong again."

Michael Bouchard, candidate for Michigan's Congressional 10th District in the 2026 election. Courtesy of Michael Bouchard campaign

Bouchard is a graduate of Michigan State University's ROTC program and served in both the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions, including missions to the Southern Border and Iraq.

He previously served as Chief Operations Officer for a 1,200-soldier infantry battalion in the Michigan Army National Guard and, most recently as a member of a joint task force in the global fight against ISIS, earned the Bronze Star for his leadership.

"The people of Michigan deserve a warfighter in Washington who understands the mission and has the backbone to get the job done. Peace through strength isn't just a slogan to me – President Trump has led by example, and I look forward to helping him achieve lasting peace," Bouchard said.

His campaign goals include focusing on Michigan's manufacturing industry.

"We make great things here in Michigan, and we need to keep it that way," his campaign site says. "That means bringing manufacturing jobs back home and cutting red tape that crushes small businesses."

He also plans to focus on immigration and education issues.