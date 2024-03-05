Miami Beach posts 'break up' video to spring breakers

Florida State Troopers monitoring 'hotspots' as spring break crackdown intensifies Florida State Troopers monitoring 'hotspots' as spring break crackdown intensifies 01:29

MIAMI BEACH — On South Beach, where spring break is in full swing, and so are the changes.

Police have made dozens of arrests. The city hiked up parking fees and launched a campaign aimed at rowdy crowds.

And the city of Miami Beach has put out on social media a very clear message "breaking up" with spring breakers.

The video starts out by asking if viewers even remember what happened last March, followed by a rash of year-old headlines that capture the violence and chaos of spring break in South Beach.

Still, when you ask tourists now about Miami Beach, they say they can't get enough of it.

"It's vibrant, it's alive, it's so good," said Cassandra Ropert.

"It's all good vibes around here," said Mario Dunbar.

"The vibe has been amazing! I mean the people are friendly, the food is really good,, and obviously as you can see behind me, the party never stops," said Louis Waller.

For first time spring breakers, they say being here is a dream come true.

"Everything, it seems unreal," said Kalieb Osborne.

So far, Miami Beach police have reported 35 spring break related arrests for Friday and Saturday.

Governor Ron DeSantis made a Stop in Miami Beach Tuesday with a strong message for spring breakers.

"If you're coming here to enjoy Florida, and to have a good time, fine. If you're coming for these other reasons, if you're committing crime, causing havoc, you're going to pay the price," he said.

Flanked by law enforcement, Governor DeSantis said this year will be different and addressed the measures taken for a more calm Spring Break.

"We welcome people to come and have a good time. What we don't welcome is criminal activity. What we don't want is mayhem and people who want to wreak havoc in our communities," he said.

The Governor is sending law enforcement support to 17 agencies across Florida. Each of those agencies requesting the help.

But the tourists we spoke to say so far, everything has been under control.

"I feel totally safe I have to say. All week, no issues at all. People are really cool," said Anne Ropert.

"It actually has been kind of calm, cause I've been to Miami Beach during spring break and that was in college so I know what the crowds look like then," said Waller.

There are some things to keep in mind as spring break continues here in South Beach.

Sidewalk cafes on Ocean Drive will completely shut down during the second and third weekends of March.

The city is also increasing parking rates in the South Beach entertainment district to a $100 rate at city garages and lots.