Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Florida Gov. DeSantis stops by Miami Beach to talk Spring Break measures

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI BEACH — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Miami Beach Tuesday addressing the measures taken for a more calm Spring Break.

DeSantis was joined by Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Dave Kerner, executive director of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Meanwhile, Spring Break is in full swing.

More details to come.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 9:54 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.