Florida Gov. DeSantis stops by Miami Beach to talk Spring Break measures
MIAMI BEACH — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Miami Beach Tuesday addressing the measures taken for a more calm Spring Break.
DeSantis was joined by Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Dave Kerner, executive director of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
Meanwhile, Spring Break is in full swing.
More details to come.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.