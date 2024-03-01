South Florida beaches flooded with people as spring break is in full swing

MIAMI BEACH — Spring breakers are here, and cities up and down the coast are taking steps to control the large crowds that come with spring break.

On South Beach, where spring break is in full swing, and so are the changes.

The City of Miami Beach is closing the beach at 6 p.m. — there is no alcohol allowed on the beach and extra law enforcement presence.

Ocean Drive in South Beach is the hot spot for spring break, bringing in people from all over.

"Just the weather because Minnesota is really cold," said Dieuedonne Reponn, visiting from Minnesota

"This is like the pre-warm up. You know what I'm saying?" said Reek G, from Broward County. "When you gotta put something in the oven and you heat it up a little bit in the preheat? This the preheat."

Others say coming this week means they'll be able to enjoy what South Beach has to offer.

"Spring break for college is coming in like two weeks. So we had to beat the college kids before it gets kind of saturated and hopefully, it doesn't get as wild as it usually gets," said Gabe Jones, visiting from Atlanta.

"It's a lot more peaceful I will say that," said Renee Jones, also visiting from Atlanta. "We came Memorial Day last year and you could barely walk the streets."

Chopper 4 gave us a bird's eye view of what spring is already bringing to South Florida beaches.

At South Pointe Pier, a crowd huddled together as a speaker could be seen being passed around.

Up the coast on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, people could be seen lying out all over the beach on their towels an some people are taking advantage of the crowds.

"Spring break: There's going to be a slog of people here," said Derek Lester, CEO of Hardknock Foundation. "I want to spread the message. We've been giving out, we gave out over 500 shirts already. And we just want to spread the good message and hoping someone will take heed of the message."

Fort Lauderdale officials held a press conference about the rules for spring break. For instance: There is no alcohol, no loud music, and no coolers on the beach.

"The only exception in small specific areas where hotels are allowed to serve alcohol and you are to stay in that designated area," said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief William Shultz.

"We want to make your spring break experience you've ever had. Why? Because we want you to come back. We want you to come back next year. Come back in future years," said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Miami Beach Police Department's public information officer said people can expect to see more officers around the beach this weekend and the Florida Highway Patrol to be visible till 3 in the morning.

Beginning next weekend, they will be in high-impact mode and will bring in other agencies from all over the county to assist.