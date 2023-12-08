Metro Detroit weekend forecast: A tale of two seasons
CBS Detroit - We will see a big change from the start of the weekend to the end. Friday overnight temperatures will end up about 20 degrees above average, and we could set a new record high during the day on Saturday.
Unfortunately, rain comes with the warmer temperatures. Expect light rain and scattered showers throughout the day.
We're also expecting breezy conditions Saturday afternoon, with wind gusts over 30 mph.
After a cold front moves through late Saturday we will feel polar air move into the region and we will see a big drop in temperatures between Saturday and Sunday.
We could also see some lake effect snow and some flurries during the day on Sunday.
If you're traveling around the state this weekend you'll find similar conditions nearly everywhere - warm and wet on Saturday, much colder on Sunday.
