Metro Detroit weekend forecast: A tale of two seasons

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit - We will see a big change from the start of the weekend to the end. Friday overnight temperatures will end up about 20 degrees above average, and we could set a new record high during the day on Saturday. 

record-watch-changeable-day.png
Saturday could see a new record high temperature

Unfortunately, rain comes with the warmer temperatures. Expect light rain and scattered showers throughout the day.

graf-4k-long.png
scattered showers

We're also expecting breezy conditions Saturday afternoon, with wind gusts over 30 mph. 

futurecast-wind-gust-and-direction.png
Saturday afternoon wind gusts

After a cold front moves through late Saturday we will feel polar air move into the region and we will see a big drop in temperatures between Saturday and Sunday. 

temperature-drop-movement.png
temperature drop

We could also see some lake effect snow and some flurries during the day on Sunday. 

graf-4k-long2.png
snow on Sunday

If you're traveling around the state this weekend you'll find similar conditions nearly everywhere - warm and wet on Saturday, much colder on Sunday. 

around-the-state-2-day-cutout.png
Around the state
Stacey DuFord
staceyduford-june722-4629.jpg

Weather forecaster for CBS News Detroit.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 9:09 PM EST

