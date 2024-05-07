Metro Detroit road project begins with closure between Sheldon and Newburgh roads

Detroit police deny shutting down Cinco de Mayo celebrations and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Crews will begin working on the three-year M-14/I-96 project in Wayne County this weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

The $139 million investment includes rebuilding the freeway with new pavement from Sheldon Road to Newburgh Road, including the M-14/I-96/I-275 interchange ramps.

Work will begin this weekend. At 9 a.m. on Friday, May 10, Northville Road will be closed over M-14 for bridge work. According to MDOT, this closure will last about a month.

Crews will close eastbound and westbound M-14/I-96 between Sheldon Road and I-275 from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10, through 5 a.m. on Monday, May 13.

The following ramps will also be closed during the weekend closure:

Eastbound M-14 to southbound I-275

Westbound M-14 to Sheldon Road

Northbound I-275 to westbound M-14

Southbound I-275 to westbound M-14

Sheldon Road to eastbound M-14

Here's how westbound M-14/I-96 traffic will be detoured:

Northbound I-275 traffic can go further north to westbound I-96, then take southbound US-23 to eastbound or westbound M-14.

Southbound I-275 traffic can go to westbound I-94, then take northbound US-23 to eastbound or westbound M-14.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured using southbound US-23 to eastbound I-94, then northbound I-275 to eastbound I-96.

In addition, local traffic can take eastbound M-14 to Sheldon Road during this closure.

All work depends on weather conditions in Metro Detroit.

This project, made possible in part through funding from the Rebuilding Michigan program, also includes work on 17 bridges and rebuilding the I-275 Metro Trail along M-14 from Edward Hines Drive to I-275.

This summer, crews will work on bridges and shoulder widening. They will rebuild eastbound M-14/I-96 lanes in 2025 and the westbound lanes in 2026.