Public meetings held in Metro Detroit for input on Michigan Senate redistricting maps

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Public meetings will be held at three Metro Detroit locations to gather public feedback on reconfigured district maps for the Michigan Senate. 

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will hold in-person meetings on May 7, 8 and 9. The sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with breaks from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. 

The meetings will be held at the following locations:

  • May 7: Warren Community Center, 5460 Arden Ave., Warren
  • May 8: Pearls Event Center, 26100 Northwestern Highway, Southfield
  • May 9: Wayne State University, Student Center, 5221 Gullen Mall, Suite 011, Detroit

While residents are encouraged to attend in-person meetings, they can also submit written or virtual comments using the public comment form

Anyone looking for more information on district maps can visit the commission's website or by calling 1-866-627-3247 (866-MAP-FAIR).

First published on May 7, 2024 / 12:19 PM EDT

