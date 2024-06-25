Metro Detroit man sentenced for human trafficking a minor

(CBS DETROIT) - A Warren man was sentenced to seven to 40 years in prison for human trafficking a minor in 2017, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

James Madison-Crawford, 30, pled guilty of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, accepting earnings from prostitution, transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution, conducting a criminal enterprise, third-degree sexual conduct, assault by strangulation and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Madison-Crawford is currently serving a sentence for accepting earnings from prostitution.

Officials said in 2017, Madison-Crawford created an online account offering sex with a minor and facilitated "dates" with the minor. He also forced her to participate in sex acts with him and threatened her to make her perform those acts.

The Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Task Force received information about a minor being sex trafficked and began investigating. The task force responded to an advertisement online in an undercover operation, which led to the rescue of the minor.

"Human trafficking is a pervasive and horrific problem everywhere, and tragically Michigan is no exception," said Nessel. "But it is also a severely punishable criminal offense, and I am grateful to the Court for handing down a significant sentence in this case. My office, through our work on the state's Human Trafficking Commission and in our prosecutions, remains committed to holding traffickers and those who exploit children accountable to the fullest extent of the law."