Metro Detroit man accused of exposing himself to teen girl

A Pontiac, Michigan, man with a criminal background was arrested after police say he allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, officers responded to the Bloomfield Plaza at Maple and Telegraph roads on Feb. 17 for a report of indecent exposure. Police say the 14-year-old reported that the suspect, 35-year-old Kruze Detorrian Jelks, was seen masturbating while seated in his F-150.

The teen told police that she contacted her older sister, who was in a nearby business. According to police, Jelks drove away as the teen's sister walked toward the vehicle.

Investigators identified Jelks after reviewing surveillance video and a partial license plate. They discovered that Jelks was on parole for first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Investigators say Jelks was on a tether, which helped confirm that he was in the area at the time of the incident.

Jelks was taken into custody on March 24 and was arraigned on one count of aggravated indecent exposure. Court records show that he received a $75,000 bond and is due back in court on April 6 for a probable cause conference.