Metro Detroit goes 18 days without rain. When is wet weather in the forecast?

(CBS DETROIT) - Wildfires continue to burn in Canada. Dry conditions in Michigan put much of the state under a red flag warning.

Areas in the northern Lower Peninsula and the eastern half of the Upper Peninsula will continue to have dry conditions through the rest of this week. A chance of rain isn't expected until Saturday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

In southeast Michigan, we can expect the same possibility of a precipitation timeline. While we have a small chance of rain beginning on Saturday, we have a better chance of rain beginning Saturday night and especially Sunday. Thankfully, rain chances will continue into next week's work week.

Wednesday, June 7, marks the 18th consecutive dry day, placing Detroit in 18th place on record for that distinction. If we don't receive rain until Sunday, we climb to sixth place for the most consecutive dry days on record.