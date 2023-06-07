Michigan fire chief reminds residents to be courteous during near-drought conditions

(CBS DETROIT) - Something as small as a cigarette is all it takes during near-drought conditions.

One driver shares a video on social media after he pulled over to douse a small fire while driving along Interstate 69 heading west.

"Nobody else was stopping, and I didn't see any lights or anything and I was like well I don't want that to (become) anything worse where it lights the whole middle part on fire," said Logan Phillips, who's quick thinking following a call to 911 helped mitigate something that could've been much worse.

You can watch the video below:

"We haven't had rain in, I don't know how long, and it's becoming more and more common," says Roseville Fire Chief Keith Jacobs. Jacobs saw the video of Phillips, saying he's faced situations like this a few times throughout his career.

Jacobs adds that courtesy goes a long way with disposing of your cigarettes, but also when you take part in other fire-related activities, such as having a bonfire.

"Buy a cheap rubber ashtray that you can just put your cigarette butts in. It could've caused a lot more than people think about you know," says Phillips.

Jacobs says he's been in touch with the Roseville city manager and other city officials. He says the city currently has no changes in its burn ordinances but asks citizens to stay aware of the dry conditions.