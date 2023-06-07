Detroit air quality among worst in world amid Canadian wildfires

(CBS DETROIT) - Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is affecting the air quality in several states, including Michigan.

As of Wednesday morning, Detroit was ranked second for worst air quality, according to the IQAir Air Quality Index, which compares air quality in cities around the world.

Delhi, India, took the top spot for worst air quality, followed by Detroit and then New York City.

The wildfire smoke continues to move overhead, and because the smoke is so dense, it could be smelled at ground level in some areas of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a statement on the declining air quality Tuesday evening, advising people with asthma, heart and lung disease, seniors, children and individuals with compromised immune systems to limit outdoor activities.

Air quality has plummeted across much of the northeast as smoke from wildfires in Canada moves south. Poor air quality can be hazardous. Before spending time outdoors, check the air quality forecast. Make sure you aren’t doing yourself more harm than good. https://t.co/CVx9g8Hm1q pic.twitter.com/aSPUS4LU92 — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 6, 2023

In addition, the National Weather Service says being exposed to air pollutants can cause headaches, difficulty breathing, chest pains, fatigue and increased coughing.

In addition, an air quality warning has been issued, starting at 10:05 a.m. through Friday at midnight. This impacts Sanilac, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.