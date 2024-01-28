Metro Detroit forecast for the week of January 29, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - The week starts and ends with mild conditions. But prepare for Tuesday, when a system out of Canada brings a chance of snow and/or a rain/snow mix.

Futurecast NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

We could also see some gusty winds throughout the day on Tuesday.

Wind gusts NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Depending on the temperature and when the system moves in, a quick burst of 1-2 inches of accumulation is possible.

Snow NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Wednesday and Thursday look dry and mild, with colder air starting to move in on Friday.

Seven-day outlook NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit