Metro Detroit forecast for the week of January 29, 2024
(CBS DETROIT) - The week starts and ends with mild conditions. But prepare for Tuesday, when a system out of Canada brings a chance of snow and/or a rain/snow mix.
We could also see some gusty winds throughout the day on Tuesday.
Depending on the temperature and when the system moves in, a quick burst of 1-2 inches of accumulation is possible.
Wednesday and Thursday look dry and mild, with colder air starting to move in on Friday.
