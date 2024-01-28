Watch CBS News
Metro Detroit forecast for the week of January 29, 2024

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

Next Weather Forecast January 28, 2024 (Tonight)
Next Weather Forecast January 28, 2024 (Tonight) 01:23

(CBS DETROIT) - The week starts and ends with mild conditions. But prepare for Tuesday, when a system out of Canada brings a chance of snow and/or a rain/snow mix.

graf-4k-long.png
Futurecast NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

We could also see some gusty winds throughout the day on Tuesday.

futurecast-wind-gust-and-direction.png
Wind gusts NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit  

Depending on the temperature and when the system moves in, a quick burst of 1-2 inches of accumulation is possible.

forecast-snowfall-euro.png
Snow NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit  

Wednesday and Thursday look dry and mild, with colder air starting to move in on Friday.

pm-7-day.png
Seven-day outlook NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit  
Stacey DuFord
staceyduford-june722-4629.jpg

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

January 28, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

