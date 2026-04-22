Southeast Michigan celebrates Earth Day 2026

A variety of outdoor clean-up projects, tree plantings, recycling projects and community expos take place during late April in Metro Detroit in honor of Earth Day 2026.

Earth Day is the one day a year when picking up litter feels less like a chore and more like joining a very low-budget superhero league — no cape required, just a decent pair of gloves and a willingness to outsmart a rogue plastic bag.

Think of it as spring cleaning, but for the shared living room we call your neighborhood: every bottle you toss in the recycling bin is one less eyesore and one more tiny victory for the planet.

Plus, there's a quiet satisfaction in knowing that while others are posting about saving the Earth, you actually went out and did something — no filter needed.

Some of the Earth Day 2026 activities in Metro Detroit. CBS News Detroit

Michigan's connection to Earth Day

The event that is considered the prototype of Earth Day was a Teach-In on the Environment event in March 1970 at the University of Michigan, according to a campus history article.

Five weeks later, the first Earth Day celebrations took place across the country on April 22, 1970, spurred by Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin suggesting "teach-ins" at college campuses on the topics of the environment, air and water pollution. Demonstrations, events and activities on the theme took place across the country that first year.

The discussions and aftermath sparked action in Washington, D.C., to create the Environmental Protection Agency and enact laws aimed at protecting the environment.

Following up

You can find ideas and resources on Earth Day topics at the NOAA Earth Day site and the State of Michigan Earth Day site.