Metro Detroit 7th grader finishes in fifth place at Scripps National Spelling Bee

(CBS DETROIT) - A 12-year-old from Metro Detroit finishes in the top 10 at the 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Aryan Khedkar, of Rochester Hills, competed alongside 230 other students from across the country on Thursday. He was sponsored by the Oakland Schools Education Foundation.

The seventh grader from Baker Middle School in Troy tied for fifth place after misspelling "pharetrone" in the 12th round. In previous rounds, he correctly spelled other words including syllabary, telotrocha and elaeodochon.

It was Aryan's first competing in The Bee.

Eighth grader Vikrant Chintanaboina from San Ramon, California, also placed fifth after misspelling "pataca."