Meteor seen in Michigan disintegrated over Saginaw Bay, NASA says

A fireball that was spotted in Michigan on Monday disintegrated over Saginaw Bay, NASA said on Tuesday.

NASA says the meteor was first detected over Hope, Michigan, about 140 miles northwest of Detroit, before it disintegrated. Officials say witnesses reported seeing the meteor in other states, including Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin, as well as Ontario, Canada.

NASA says that at one point, the fireball was 40 times brighter than the plant Venus.

The fireball is the latest in a series of meteor and fireball sightings that have been getting attention across the country, including one on March 17 that broke apart over Ohio, one on March 21 that was seen in Texas and one on March 22 that was seen in California.

CBS News Detroit meteorologist Vytas Reid said the latest burst on Monday is part of the Puppis Constellation meteor shower, which started March 21 and is expected to continue until March 27.