Mercedes-Benz moving Michigan financial services office to Georgia

Mercedes-Benz announced it is moving its financial services office to Georgia from its Farmington Hills, Michigan, location.

The office currently employs roughly 400 workers. The office opened in 2008 and served as the headquarters for Mercedes-Benz Mobility operations in the Americas region (U.S., Canada and Mexico).

"We thank the State of Georgia for its support in deepening Mercedes-Benz's roots in the Atlanta area as we bring even more talented team members to this world-class city," said Jason Hoff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America, in a news release. "This strengthens our position for continued growth and reinforces our established commitment to the U.S. market. Bringing our teams closer together will enable us to be more agile, increase speed to market, and ensure the best customer experience."

Paul Einsenstein, editor at Headlight.News, says the move is devastating to the local auto industry job market. Eisenstein says the move comes as no surprise because Mercedes-Benz already has a headquarters in Georgia.

"This is going to be a big hit in the Detroit area, Farmington Hills," Einsenstein said.

Mercedes-Benz issued the following statement on Thursday:

"The adjustments in Farmington Hills are part of a broader strategic initiative to enhance our operations nationwide by locating teams together. We are deeply appreciative of the years of support from the metro Detroit community and the contributions of our talented team members. Mercedes-Benz is providing full support to all affected employees, whether they chose to make the move to Atlanta or not."

Meanwhile, the city of Farmington Hills says the company's decision to move is disappointing.

"However, it also creates an opportunity for the City of Farmington Hills to explore new prospects for business and employment that would benefit the local community and the region at large," city officials said in a statement.

Eisenstein says the next step is offering interested employees a chance to keep their jobs. CBS News Detroit learned that the company will offer relocation packages for impacted workers who have agreed to move to Georgia.