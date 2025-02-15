3 men charged after guns and drugs seized by Monroe County authorities

Road rage in West Bloomfield; bird flu in Monroe County; and more top stories

Three men are each facing multiple charges after Monroe County authorities simultaneously executed search warrants at six homes, officials say.

Over 120 law enforcement personnel worked with the Monroe Area Narcotics Team and Investigative Services (MANTIS) to execute the warrants Wednesday.

Authorities recovered close to a kilogram of suspected cocaine, unspecified quantities of suspected heroin and ecstasy, body armor and at least four guns without serial numbers.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Three men were arrested during the execution of the warrants.

According to online court records:

Earnest Deangelo Hunger, 43, is charged with one count of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams, two counts of weapons possession by a felon, one count of ammunition possessed by a prohibited person, two counts of felony firearms and one count of maintaining a drug house.

Cecil Romano Pippens, 45, is charged with one count each of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams and maintaining a drug house.

Antonio La-Quan Carr, 36, is charged with one count each of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance between 450 and 999 grams and maintaining a drug house.

According to the sheriff's office, two other search warrants were executed at Monroe County businesses related to the three men.

Authorities say the recent operation was part of a nearly year-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization in the Monroe area.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call MANTIS at 734-240-2605.