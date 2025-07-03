Two men arrested after armed robbery outside Detroit-area jewelry store, police standoff

Two men were taken into custody after they allegedly robbed three people outside a jewelry store on Monday in Hamtramck, Michigan.

Leon Devonte Richardson and Michael Edward-Martell were arraigned on Thursday on 19 felony charges, including armed robbery, larceny, larceny of $1,000 but less than $20,000, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. Both suspects received a $500,000 cash/surety bond. They must be on house arrest if released.

Leon Devonte Richardson (left) and Michael Edward-Martell Hamtramck Police Departmente

Hamtramck police say on June 30, three people were leaving Gold and Glitter Jewelry on Joseph Campau Street when a white Nissan Rogue pulled up beside them. One of the suspects got out of the car and allegedly snatched a chain from one of the victims, police said. The suspect also chased a second victim, who was on crutches, stealing his glasses, and stole a woman's purse at gunpoint.

Police said officers located the two suspects less than an hour after the robbery, arresting one of them. The second suspect went to a house in Detroit but eventually surrendered after a standoff.

Police said both men are charged as habitual fourth offenders, which carries up to life in prison if found guilty.