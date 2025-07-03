Watch CBS News
Crime

Two men arrested after armed robbery outside Detroit-area jewelry store, police standoff

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Rosa Parks home earns historic designation; weather and other top stories
Rosa Parks home earns historic designation; weather and other top stories 04:00

Two men were taken into custody after they allegedly robbed three people outside a jewelry store on Monday in Hamtramck, Michigan.

Leon Devonte Richardson and Michael Edward-Martell were arraigned on Thursday on 19 felony charges, including armed robbery, larceny, larceny of $1,000 but less than $20,000, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. Both suspects received a $500,000 cash/surety bond. They must be on house arrest if released.

Leon Devonte Richardson and Michael Edward-Martell
Leon Devonte Richardson (left) and Michael Edward-Martell Hamtramck Police Departmente

Hamtramck police say on June 30, three people were leaving Gold and Glitter Jewelry on Joseph Campau Street when a white Nissan Rogue pulled up beside them. One of the suspects got out of the car and allegedly snatched a chain from one of the victims, police said. The suspect also chased a second victim, who was on crutches, stealing his glasses, and stole a woman's purse at gunpoint.

Police said officers located the two suspects less than an hour after the robbery, arresting one of them. The second suspect went to a house in Detroit but eventually surrendered after a standoff.

Police said both men are charged as habitual fourth offenders, which carries up to life in prison if found guilty.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.