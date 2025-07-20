"Melvindale meant everything to him": Family, police honor Mohamed Said 1 year after his death

Monday marks one year since Corporal Mohamed Said of the Melvindale Police Department in Michigan was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The police department honored the officer with a memorial ceremony and community gathering on Sunday.

Ahmed Said is all smiles on the outside as he helps little kids hit the target on the dunk tank during the gathering. But inside, he still mourns the loss of his brother, Mohamed Said.

"Doesn't feel like it's been a whole year because we've been thinking about him every day, every second of the day, and he's always in our mind," Ahmed Said stated.

The day started with a motorcade of police officers from neighboring departments paying tribute to their fallen comrade.

"It's like losing a son, but it's not just me," Melvindale Police Chief Robert Kennaley said. "He was well known through the police department. Everybody knew who he was, so it's a son and a brother that was lost. So, he was well known through the community."

Then the community was invited to remember the former soccer star with fun, family-friendly activities.

"He liked helping out kids and making sure they got stuff they needed for school, and loved putting smiles on people's faces," Mohammed Hacham, event organizer & Mohamed Said's partner, said.

Ahmed Said will soon follow in his footsteps, planning to attend the police academy.

"My brother and I were planning to be partners in Melvindale," he said.

The Melvindale Police Department is fully supporting Ahmed Said.

"Mohamed was family to us. So his family is our family, so we wanted to make sure that they're taken care of," Kennaley said.

Ahmed Said says his mission now is to serve and protect his community just like his brother did.

"Melvindale meant everything to him. It was his heart," he said.

The plan is to make the memorial for Mohamed Said an annual event.