Metro Detroit police officer charged with misconduct in three separate incidents

A Melvindale police officer is facing misconduct and assault charges in connection with three separate incidents in 2021 and 2024, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

On July 23, 2021, Police Officer Matthew Furman, 40, assisted in a police pursuit that ended in the area of Outer Drive and Dartmouth Street in Dearborn. While officers were putting handcuffs on the 35-year-old suspect, prosecutors said Furman allegedly kicked the man in the leg and ankle multiple times.

Nearly three years later, on April 13, 2024, Furman conducted a traffic stop on a 34-year-old woman's car on Wood Avenue in Melvindale for an expired license plate and no insurance. Prosecutors said that during the traffic stop, Furman asked for the woman's ID, but she did not comply. He opened the woman's door and forcibly grabbed her, according to the prosecutor's office.

Furman failed to remove the woman and allegedly used his department-issued Taser, hitting her in the leg. Prosecutors said he then ordered the woman and her children out of the car. Paramedics were called to treat the woman's injuries.

Prosecutors said on July 20, 2024, Furman conducted a traffic stop in the area of Homestead Avenue and Wall Street in Melvindale for improper plates and asked the man for his ID. The man said he did not have it, and Furman asked him to get out of the car.

Prosecutors alleged that after the man got out of the car and placed his hands on the roof, Furman used his Taser, striking him in the back twice, and kicked him in his leg. Other Melvindale police officers were called to the scene to arrest the man. During the arrest, Furman allegedly put his foot on the man's rib area, according to the prosecutor's office.

Paramedics arrived at the scene to treat the man's injuries when there was an argument between the man and Furman. The prosecutor's office said Furman allegedly grabbed the man's shirt and hair and pulled him against the fire truck.

Furman is charged with three counts of misconduct in office, three counts of assault or assault and battery, and two counts of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

"It is important to remember that the majority of our police officers are bravely placing their lives on the line every day and proudly serving with the utmost integrity. The alleged behavior of this officer is a criminal and does a disservice to the men and women who have taken an oath to protect and serve all of our citizens," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.