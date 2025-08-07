Watch CBS News
Melvindale home damaged in fire early Thursday

No injuries were reported in the aftermath of a house fire early Thursday in Melvindale, Michigan. 

The call was made just before 6 a.m. to report the house fire on Wall Street. The Dearborn Fire Department responded and noticed heavy smoke when they arrived. 

Everyone who was inside the house at the time got out and firefighters got the blaze under control shortly afterwards, the Dearborn Fire Department reported. 

The fire marshal will do an investigation into the cause. 

