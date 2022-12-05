Meijer releases opening date for two, new grocery store concept locations

(CBS DETROIT) - Meijer announced that its first two Meijer Grocery stores, which will be located in Orion Township and Macomb Township, are set to open Jan. 26, 2023.

According to a news release, Meijer Grocery is a concept focused on making the shopping experience more simple for customers by designing the store with convenience in mind.

Meijers officials say the stores will be more convenient for shoppers is because parking will wrap around a singular corner entrance, maximizing parking spaces close to the door, and the stores will each be 75,000 to 90,000 square feet with a variety of shopping categories, including: produce and grocery, a meat counter with in-store meat cutters, bakery with in-store cake decorators, full-service deli, pharmacy, health and beauty care, baby pets and consumables, and card, party and floral.

"Orion and Macomb Townships are already very familiar with our Meijer supercenters, but we believe they will benefit from the added convenience Meijer Grocery will bring to their neighborhoods," said Don Sanderson, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Meijer. "We specifically chose to launch this new store format in southeast Michigan because we're a Michigan company that has been serving customers in Metro Detroit for decades."

In addition to this, Sanderson says the Meijer Grocery stores will feature products from local brands across all of the departments.

Local brands that will be sold at these stores include:

Achatz Handmade Pie Company

Buddy's Pizza: frozen pizza

Crispelli's Bakery: artisan breads

Zingerman's: cinnamon rolls, banana bread, brownies and cake

There will also be meats from Rinaldi Fresh Sausage, Dearborn Brand, Kowalski Sausage Company and The Brinery.

They will offer mPerks, Shop and Scan, and Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup just like the other Meijer stores do.

These two new stores join 45 Meijer stores, which includes the two Woodward Corner and Rivertown Market neighborhood market stores.

Meijer officials say they will release more information about the store before opening day.