Mega Millions jackpot reaches $264M for Friday the 13th, a historically lucky day for Michigan players

If history is any indication, Friday the 13th could be a lucky day for a Michigan resident to take a chance at winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot stands at $264 million, with a cash option of $117.3 million.

While the superstitious consider Friday the 13th a cursed day, through the years, four Michiganders won the Mega Millions jackpot on the "unlucky" day. The four jackpots totaled $171 million in winnings.

A Kent County man became the first in Michigan to win a Mega Millions jackpot on Friday the 13th, when he won $57 million on June 13, 2008. A Kalamazoo man followed up nearly three years later when he won $27 million on May 13, 2011. A Port Huron woman took home $66 million on June 13, 2024, and a Waterford man collected a $21 million payday on Oct. 13, 2017.

The Mega Millions jackpot was most recently won in Michigan in January 2021, when an Oakland County lottery club took home a $1.05 billion jackpot. It's still the largest jackpot ever won in Michigan.

Residents in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands can play Mega Millions.

Each Mega Millions ticket costs $5 and includes a built-in multiplier that multiplies non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times to a maximum of $10 million, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Tickets can be purchased at lottery retailers and MichiganLottery.com until 10:45 p.m. The drawing is at 11 p.m.