Michigan reports fourth measles case for 2025; state officials tracking exposures

Murder-suicide investigation in Dearborn Heights; a new Michigan measles case; and more top stories

The fourth measles case so far this year in Michigan was confirmed Wednesday, with a Montcalm County resident having received that diagnosis.

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department issued that announcement, adding that it is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to determine possible exposure situations.

This person was known to have recently traveled out of state.

"Measles is a serious disease, and we want to make sure that our residents are safe. If you have recently traveled to regions with known measles outbreaks, and you are not vaccinated against measles, you should consider getting vaccinated as quickly as you can," Mid-Michigan District Health Officer Liz Braddock said in the press release.

Infected people can spread measles to others before they notice symptoms, health officials said. Symptoms of the highly contagious disease include high fever and a rash across the body.

There have been three other measles cases reported in recent weeks in Michigan: one each in Oakland County, Kent County and Macomb County.

Information about the latest confirmed cases can be found at Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Measles Update webpage.