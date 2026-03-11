Measles case reported in Washtenaw County, patient also had been in Wayne County

A measles case among an unvaccinated adult has been confirmed in Washtenaw County, with public health officials investigating when and where others may have been exposed in Southeast Michigan.

The Washtenaw County Health Department said Wednesday that the measles patient likely became infected while in Florida, and provided a list of locations where the person was known to have been around others in the Canton and Ypsilanti areas between March 4 and March 8.

"The individual was isolated as soon as measles was suspected and is recovering," said Dr. Juan Luis Marquez, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department.

Measles is a highly contagious, but vaccine-preventable, disease. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, tiny white spots inside the mouth, and a red rash on the skin.

The Washtenaw County Health Department is working with the Wayne County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on the disease investigation.

"We need to alert people who may have been exposed. Anyone not vaccinated is likely to become ill if exposed," Marquez said.

The measles virus can live for up to two hours in the air, according to Washtenaw County health officials. The locations where the individual was known to be, and the times of possible exposure, are as follows:

Sidetrack Bar & Grill, 56 E. Cross St., Ypsilanti, from 7:45 p.m. March 4 to 1 a.m. March 5.

T-Mobile, 2044 Whittaker Road, Ypsilanti, from 6 to 8:40 p.m. March 5.

Cricket Wireless, Roundtree Place Shopping Center, 2547 Ellsworth Road, Ypsilanti, from 6:55 to 8:55 p.m. March 5 and again from 7 to 10 p.m. March 6.

CVS Pharmacy, 1415 E. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti, from 4 to 6:07 p.m. March 6.

Ypsilanti Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic, 301 W. Michigan Ave., Suite 100, Ypsilanti, from 7:15 to 9:27 p.m. March 7.

Canton Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic, 43033 Ford Road, Canton, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 8.

Anyone who was at the listed locations during those times and dates should monitor themselves for symptoms of measles, Washtenaw County officials said. Should symptoms appear, call a doctor's office, urgent care or emergency room before going in person to seek treatment.