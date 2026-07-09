Michigan Department of Corrections releases autopsy report in woman's death at Huron Valley Correctional Facility

The Michigan Department of Corrections on Thursday released an autopsy report for Khaira Howard, one of four women who died at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility.

According to the report, the cause of death listed for Howard, 28, was "pulmonary thromboembolism due to lower extremity deep vein thrombosis." The report, dated July 7, also noted that there was no evidence of significant or recent trauma.

The autopsy was performed at the Michigan Medicine Morgue.

The report noted that Howard complained of chest pain prior to her death and was in the infirmary for about a week due to foot pain. Toxicology testing showed naloxone in Howard's system, but it was non-contributory, according to the report.

Howard died on May 13, just days before she was scheduled to be released, records show. Howard's death sparked concerns as three other women died within a few months. The investigation into the deaths of Rebecca Fackler, Ashlet Hoath and Dalephenia Jones is ongoing.

Current and former inmates alleged inhumane conditions and that the facility was covered in black mold. Earlier this week, the family of Krystal Clark, who is currently incarcerated at Huron Valley, filed an emergency motion to transfer Clark due to medical concerns.

Following Howard's death, her family claimed she was denied proper medical care while in prison and that there were red flags immediately after she was transferred to the facility.

MDOC released a report last month stating that there was no evidence of "systemic black or toxic mold conditions."