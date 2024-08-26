McLaren Health Care says it's fully operational after cyberattack

(CBS DETROIT) — McLaren Health Care announced on Monday that it is fully operational after experiencing a cyberattack earlier this month.

In an update, the health system said its information technology platforms have been restored, and all temporary procedures that were enacted have been lifted. Officials said patient health records that were manually charted during the cyberattack will be put in the electronic system, which is expected to take several weeks.

"McLaren is continuing its work with cyber security experts to determine what, if any, patient or employee information was compromised. If it is determined that any protected health information (PHI) or personal information was compromised, those individuals will be contacted directly," the health system said.

The system reported disruptions to the systems on Aug. 6, saying that some non-emergent or elective procedures may be rescheduled "out of an abundance of caution."

Patients of the system's thirteen hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician offices and other service centers – including the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute – were advised to keep their appointments as they worked through the issue unless contacted by an employee.

A day later, McLaren confirmed that a criminal cyberattack caused the disruptions.

This was the second major tech disruption McLaren has faced in the last year. In 2023, McLaren Health Care said an investigation into suspicious activity discovered on its network revealed a ransomware attack.