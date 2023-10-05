Watch CBS News
Michigan's McLaren Health Care says it experienced ransomware attack

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - McLaren Health Care said an investigation into suspicious activity on its network determined to be a ransomware attack.

In a statement, the health system said some of its data may have been leaked to the dark web and will notify those who were impacted.

McLaren said it launched an investigation and hired global cybersecurity specialists to assist.

"We have also taken measures to further strengthen our cybersecurity posture with a focus on further securing our systems and limiting disruption to our patients and the communities we serve," McLaren said.

"We want to assure our patients and the communities we serve that our systems remain operational, and we continue to provide the exceptional care for which we are known."

