Detroit Mayor Duggan talks Michigan's political and educational systems at Mackinac Policy Conference

For one of the last times as Detroit mayor, Mike Duggan took the stand at the Mackinac Policy Conference Wednesday afternoon.

In a speech that could be considered a test run for a campaign rally, Duggan told the crowd he knows how to recognize a bad system. It's why he said he is calling for a change in Michigan politics, and is proposing a $4.5 billion plan to overhaul the state's education system.

Duggan gave a stern message about what needs to change to drive the state forward. He says one of the main stumbling blocks is the state of politics in Michigan, which requires a significant turnaround.

"I'm not talking about a turnaround from the current governor, who has had a great deal of success with her leadership. I am talking about a turnaround from the political system in the state," Duggan said.

Last December, the longtime Democrat announced plans to run as an independent for governor in 2026. During his speech on Wednesday, Duggan used examples of how he and his team turned things around for the city of Detroit, from housing to development.

"I decided I am going to campaign by going into everyone's living room and just talk to them about why we have to give up the us vs them politics. We talked about the abandoned houses. We talked about the parks, but mostly what I said is, we have got to change the narrative."

The gubernatorial candidate also proposed a strict school accountability system to ensure students have the best opportunities for a prosperous future.

"We need to build an educator-driven plan," Duggan said. "We need to have a grading system."

"There's got to be consequences if we are going to put 4.5 billion into our schools. The people running the schools need to have some skin in the game," Duggan added. "So here's what I think. First year at your school, if you're failing, you give us an improvement plan. We will help you, too, if you are failing. As a principal, you're our last chance. I will give you more help, but in the third year, if you're still failing, the principal and the team, you're fired."

"I said when I stood here 10 years ago, Detroit's turnaround is not as far away as it appears ... I will say this to you, Michigan's turnaround is not as far away as it appears, but we've got to change the political system. "