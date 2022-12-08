Mayor announces emergency plan to secure paratransit for disabled Detroit residents

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says it took swift action to make sure 1,000 disabled residents continue to get daily rides through paratransit services.

The mayor also says the emergency contracts will help keep the city from getting in hot water with the justice department.

A temporary plan to keep paratransit rides for disabled Detroiters will run for six months until a permanent contractor is named.

"I actually have a job and I use that service to go to my job and go where I need to go," said paratransit rider Tatyana Floyd.

Thursday Mayor Duggan announced an emergency procurement after the Federal Transit Administration sent letters stating failure to provide services violates the Americans With Disabilities Act.

It comes following City Council's failure to secure a paratransit contract leaving 70% of riders in limbo.

"You saw what happened two weeks ago Tuesday, council on a 4-4 vote failed to approve it and then recessed until after next year, guaranteeing that there would be no bus service for 700 people a day," Duggan said.

The city is contracting four companies to step in starting January 1st.

The Detroit Department of Transportation will oversee the functions, including scheduling and dispatch.

"There's one thing that I can guarantee that you'll notice January 1st is that customer service, just that portion will instantly get better the second you flip the switch," said DDOT Director Michael Ogelsby.

Riders can still call 313-208-7376 24 hours to 14 days ahead of time for pick-up.